Deonna Purrazzo Says Mercedes Mone Is A Dream Match of Hers

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo said that Mercedes Mone has been a dream match of hers for years. There is a possibility the two could meet, as Purrazzo works for Impact and Mone works for NJPW. Both companies currently have a working relationship.

She said: “Obviously, the first person everyone thinks about is Mercedes Mone. That is a dream match of mine, for years now. If that is an opportunity, I would be remised not to be like, ‘Yes, that’s what I want, that’s what I need.’ If Mayu wins, I’ve been in a match with Mayu, she beat me at Ring of Honor to challenge for the then Women of Honor Championship. There is some history there that could be really fun to revisit if Mayu ends up defeating Mercedes.“