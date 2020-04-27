Deonna Purrazzo Says NXT Is Character Driven, Helped Her Develop The Virtuoso

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her WWE release, stating that NXT is a character-driven brand and it helped her develop. Here are highlights:

On the positives of her NXT run: “I’ve said it before, too, NXT at one point was very, “We need characters! Everything needs to be character driven,” and that’s not who I am. As a human being I’m not like that and as a wrestler I’m not like that. So, it’s been very interesting to find that character within myself and how I used Virtuoso before to the presentation of the Virtuoso now is completely different. So, I take that as the biggest positive of I’ve been able to get amazing looking here. I’ve been able to put a whole package together of who I am. I improved on my move-set and integrated more submission wrestling and things like that. So, those are definitely positives.”

On the NXT ring: “They have a ring in the PC that is like soft so you can flip and do stuff, so I’ve gotten over my fear of the top rope. I could always do flips, it was just me not being comfortable in the ring. So, I think that entering back into wrestling when we can, my moveset is completely different.”

On her overall experience with NXT: “You just build a rapport with people and whether they ultimately liked me or not, I’ve gotten to sit down and have conversations with Triple H. I’ve gotten to sit and have conversations with Road Dogg or Paul Heyman and make those contacts that, if I get an opportunity to go back to WWE in the future, are only going to benefit me more. So, it’s not all negative. I had a really great time and I made money. I’m in a good position in my life because of all the experiences that I have. So, it’s not negative. I don’t hate WWE. I don’t hate NXT. I just didn’t have the experience I thought I would have.”