Deonna Purrazzo Says Ronda Rousey Was a Catalyst For Women’s Movement in Sports

– Deonna Purrazzo spoke with Crave Online for a new interview discussing Women of Honor, Ronda Rousey and more. Highlights are below:

On new the focus on women’s wrestling: “I had this vision as a kid of what women’s wrestling could be and it’s everything that we’re seeing today. It was my goal to be a wrestler and help change the way women are viewed in wrestling. Last month they had the first ever women’s Royal Rumble, they had the Mae Young Classic and now we’re doing the first ever Women of Honor champion. All of these great moments in women’s wrestling have happened in the last three years. It’s really fulfilling to see all of these people come together and work toward this common goal that we all had.”

On Ronda Rousey signing with WWE: “I think women like Ronda Rousey were the catalyst for this women’s movement. It hasn’t just been wrestling. It’s women in sports across the board. Women like Ronda Rousey, women like Serena Williams, there’s women all over the world who have been pushing for this in general. Not just women athletes but women. I think in the last six months we’ve seen such a push for equal rights and women to be taken seriously and it’s been in the news and media so much. Ronda coming to WWE she said was a dream of hers and was something that followed her throughout her whole life and I think having someone who’s a serious athlete come to WWE kind of validates, even more so, women’s wrestling and the credibility behind it.”

On Women Of Honor’s core roster: “The core group of women that have worked with WOH like myself, Mandy, Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose have really given a lot of input in who works with Women of Honor and the direction we see in not only ourselves and the division. We really had a hands-on approach in developing this.”