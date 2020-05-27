Deonna Purrazzo Says She Wasn’t Hurt In Matches With Nia Jax

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about complaints that Nia Jax is an unsafe worker, noting that she has never been injured in matches with Jax. Here are highlights:

On her last match with Jax: “That last match with Nia is funny because it’s full circle. My first in NXT as extra talent was against Nia and that spans a five-year difference. From day one to my last day in WWE, she has been so great. Never have I walked away hurt or banged up or feeling like I can’t work the next day. I feel the need to defend her from my point of view because I can’t say anything negative about her. She’s been a kind of generous person to me. She’s been friendly when she hasn’t needed to be and she’s been giving in the ring when she certainly didn’t need to be. I have a different point of view because I’ve done this from the beginning of her career to now and the beginning of my career to now. And I’ve never walked away hurt.”

On if Triple H was hands on with her as a talent: “Not me per se, but we have had conversations. Anytime I’ve tried to voice my frustrations… he was very much available and willing to sit down and talk with me. But he is very hands-on with the talent that’s on TV and in storylines and those developing their characters live every week. On the flip side, I think probably more than most people that get to have conversations with him, I did. I did get to sit down and say, ‘Hey, if you have a few minutes, I’d love to chat.’ And I did that quite a few times to the point that [it was] what else can I do? Then we’d talk about it and then we’d come back in a few weeks. He was very willing to hear me out and talk me down from all of my frustrations and anxieties and try to make something work for me. But ultimately, the decision was made.”

On if she had any interaction with Vince McMahon: “No, just anytime he was in Gorilla when I was doing stuff on RAW or when I was extra talent on RAW or SmackDown, just ‘thank yous’ in Gorilla for having me. But nothing really in depth.”

On being a Rosebud: “The first time I worked for WWE was to be a Rosebud. I got called to RAW at the last minute to do this thing with him. It was really fun because it opened up a lot of opportunities and was one of the main reasons why I got to go to NXT and be an enhancement talent. I was reliable because anytime they’d call me, I’d go. In hindsight, it’s really fun to talk about. I had some really good times and made some really good friends doing it. The Rosebuds got to do some really cool stuff like when the Rumble was in Philadelphia and we caught Kofi. At one point we were doing live events with him and I got to experience being on the opposite side of the house shows. Overall, I look back at it with really fond memories because that was me getting my feet wet. I was brand new and wasn’t ready for what the reality was.”