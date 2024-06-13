wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Thinks Scott D’Amore Could Be a Benefit To AEW or ROH
Deonna Purrazzo believes that if he were interested and available, Scott D’Amore could be a major benefit to AEW or ROH. D’Amore, previously reported, had his TNA contract terminated in February. Purrazzo was asked in an interview with Daily DDT about D’Amore potentially becoming involved in AEW or ROH and said she supports the notion.
“Yeah, if that’s something he’s interested in, absolutely,” she said. “I think that him and I have cultivated such a great relationship through my time at IMPACT, now TNA and I think that he treats women’s divisions so special. He just had that perfect storm, magic sauce with us. He treated us with so much respect and so much dignity.”
She added, “I think if that’s something he was interested in doing, it would be to our benefit for sure.”
It was reported earlier today that such a notion is unlikely for a while, as D’Amore is said to be getting paid by TNA until February of 2025 and has a non-compete until that point.
