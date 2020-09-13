wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has announced that Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo will be working the upcoming Bloodsport event on October 11. The card will be held at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Purrazzo’s opponent has not yet been announced. The card will be part of GCW The Collective and will be streamed live on FITE TV.
A "virtuosa" on the mats is coming to take an arm home as a trophy this October 11th.
Deonna Purrazzo is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport!
Order the PPV on @fitetv and see why we are hardest hitting wrestling event in the world!@GCWrestling_ @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/UgAXWKkzBk
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 13, 2020
