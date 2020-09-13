wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has announced that Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo will be working the upcoming Bloodsport event on October 11. The card will be held at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Purrazzo’s opponent has not yet been announced. The card will be part of GCW The Collective and will be streamed live on FITE TV.

