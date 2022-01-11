Deonna Purrazzo Shoots Down Idea of Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

Don’t look for Deonna Purrazzo to be making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. As previously reported, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the PPV. While Purrazzo is the woman who James defeated for the title (and retained against at Hard to Kill), the former champion shot down the idea of a one-night return.

When a fan suggested that she make a surprise appearance, Purrazzo kept it short and sweet as you can see below: