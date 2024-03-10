Deonna Purrazzo Weighs In On Steve Maclin’s TNA Contract Coming Up In May

Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts on her husband Steve Maclin’s TNA contract being up in May. As reported, Maclin recently confirmed that his deal with the company expires in May and Purrazzo spoke about the matter during her recent interview with Fightful. You can see a couple highlights below:

On Maclin’s contract being up: “I think it’s both. I think it’s nerve wrecking and it’s also exciting. It’s always good to know that you’re wanted and that you’ve earned the right to ask for a little more or you proved that you’re worth a little bit more. I think the Steve Maclin you saw coming into IMPACT a few years ago versus the Steve Maclin that he is today is two completely different people. I think that his confidence has grown and he now is finding the ability to stand up for himself and say, ‘I deserve a little bit more,’ and not be walked on as much.”

On her hopes for Maclin: “Because Steve Kupryk in real life is so sweet and is a teddy bear and is so kind that sometimes he needs that nudge, ‘Hey, stand up for yourself,’ ‘Hey, is this really the best situation for you to be in. Think about it.’ I think he’s taking that role really well. I’m really excited from a business standpoint, because obviously that helps our family, right? But then also, just a wife standpoint, ‘I want to see you live your dreams, too. I want to see you do whatever you think is best for you and is going to make you happy.’ So, yeah, it’s exciting.”