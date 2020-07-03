Deonna Purrazzo Shares Strategic Nude Pic: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Comfortable In My Own Skin’

Deonna Purrazzo has shared her favorite shot from a recent beach photo shoot in which she bares all to express how comfortable she is in her own skin. You can see the pic below as posted to the Impact Wrestling star’s Instagram account, in which she goes sans clothes with the not safe for work portions of covered by her body.

Purrazzo captioned the photo:

I’ve held onto this pic for a long time but it’s my favorite from this last shoot w/ @forerophotography. I never felt/thought I’d be so comfortable in my own skin. I’m so happy to be able to share it confidently.

Purrazzo made her debut with Impact early last month following her release from WWE in April.