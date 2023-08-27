Deonna Purrazzo Talks Strategy For Emergence Match With Trinity

In a recent conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, Deonna Purrazzo shared her thoughts on preparing to reclaim the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Title from Trinity at IMPACT Emergence (via Fightful). Purrazzo explained her plan to deconstruct her previous unsuccessful defense of the belt to find the weaknesses that led ot her defeat in the first place. You can watch the complete interview and find a highlight on the subject below.

On ensuring she isn’t beaten a a second time: “I think being The Virtuosa, at my core, means I’m an ultimate strategist. So I have to go back, I have to watch Slammiversary. I have to pick it apart. How did we end up in that submission? How do I not let that happen again? I think for me, it’s just gameplay, and it’s studying and watching and going back and learning from it mistakes and making sure that in the ring, I’m prepared for that situation, and I know how to get myself out of that situation.”