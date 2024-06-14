Deonna Purrazzo Would Like a Submission Match in AEW, Opponents She Wants To Face

Deonna Purrazzo has a list of opponents she’d like to face in AEW and which stipulations she’d like to work with. The AEW star recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On which opponents she’d like to face in AEW: “Opponent-wise, I feel like there’s so many, and there’s so many matches between women on a roster that I’ve never had before. I’ve never wrestled Kris Statlander before. It’s been a really long time since I’ve wrestled Skye Blue. It’s been a really long time, years and years since I’ve wrestled Willow Nightingale. So those are just two people off the top of my head. We’ve seen Mercedes Mone become the TBS Champion, so a shot at that championship is something that I’d be game for.

On wanting a submission match in AEW: “In terms of a stipulation, I feel like a Submission Match is right up my alley. So that is always my number one. I feel like maybe me and Thunder Rosa are gearing up towards that. I could see a stipulation for the rubber match between us and I feel like a Two out of Three Falls is cool. I feel like I had pitched, years and years ago in TNA, to do a Texas Bull Rope Match or something like that. So yeah, there’s a lot of really cool stipulations that women have yet to do across all pro wrestling that I feel like could make a really cool first-time-ever for AEW.”