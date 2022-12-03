Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Earning The Respect of Mickie James

In an interview with DAZN (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo spoke about earning the respect of Mickie James, who she has faced several times in Impact Wrestling. The most recent was this past Thursday, which James won. Here are highlights:

On earning Mickie James’ respect: “I think Mickie just has such a connection with the wrestling fan base. It’s just not the IMPACT fan base but just wrestling in general,” Deonna Purrazzo said. “She’s been doing this for 20-plus years. She’s done everything there is to do. But she just keeps this hunger about her. I think that any wrestling fan can just appreciate her for what she’s done and what she continues to do and what she continues to push for (in) women’s wrestling. I admire her for keeping that hunger and wanting to do more and more and never being satisfied. But I think our dynamics are Mickie just walked in the door and attacked ‘The Virtuosa.’ I was the Knockouts World Champion and because she has these relationships with Scott (D’Amore) and our management.”

On earning her own place in wrestling: “I’m still hungry. But for all these different reasons. I still feel very much have a chip on my shoulder. Trying to earn my respect. Earn my place in women’s wrestling. But Mickie’s already there. There’s just this interesting dynamic I think of generations of she wants respect and she’s earned respect. But I want respect and I’m earning that respect. There’s just this natural butting of heads. Like I said, I admire her for keeping that hunger about her and never settling for what we’re given, always pushing for more for herself, for any company she’s in for women’s wrestling. I grew up wanting to be in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t be there and it wouldn’t be possible without people like Mickie James.”