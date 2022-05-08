Deonna Purrazzo Talks About How Proud She Is Of Steve Maclin

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the success of her fiance, Steve Maclin, and how proud she is of him for it. She also spoke about how much wrestling he watches when he’s not actually doing it himself. Here are highlights:

On how proud she is of him: “I think I’m probably the proudest person of him. I try to sit at the monitor and watch. I’ve been asked a couple of times and I always get the big smile on my face. Because I watch him put his heart and soul out there and he’s reaping the benefits of it. It’s scary. I went through it too, of, ‘How will people perceive me? Will they like me? Do my ideas work? Will I be proving people wrong?’ He’s really been able to do that. I feel like every match he goes out there and tries to have that breakout performance. We thought it was at Bound for Glory. It wasn’t. We thought it was at Hard to Kill. It wasn’t. It was Rebellion. It probably still isn’t. He just continues to evolve and want to go out there and try to kill himself. I think that’s what makes him unique. He’s this bigger guy, but he’s also willing to do the crazy stuff and kill himself, but in a cool way.”

On how much wrestling he watches: “He watches so much wrestling. I’m like, ‘Turn it off. I don’t want to come home and watch WrestleMania 3.’ For me it’s more like, I’m busy and doing a lot of indie stuff and media tours, but at home, I want my solitude. But he just can’t ever turn it off. His brain goes and he talks a million things a minute. He can’t gather it all because he’s so excited about all of the possibilities. He’s like, ‘What can we do with my jacket? Maybe we can do this or that. I got this drawn up.’ I’m like, ‘Breathe. Because you don’t need another jacket’.”