Deonna Purrazzo & Taya Valkyrie Send a Message to AEW Roster on The Vendetta

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Deonna Purrazzo Taya Valkyrie The Vendetta AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– During last night’s AEW Rampage, a new vignette was shown featuring Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie, collectively known as The Vendetta. Purrazzo and Valkyrie warned the AEW roster that unless they are ready to invite The Vendetta into their lives to stay out of their way. You can view that clip below:

