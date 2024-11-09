– During last night’s AEW Rampage, a new vignette was shown featuring Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie, collectively known as The Vendetta. Purrazzo and Valkyrie warned the AEW roster that unless they are ready to invite The Vendetta into their lives to stay out of their way. You can view that clip below:

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie want the AEW Roster to know that The Vendetta is open for business… Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@DeonnaPurrazzo | @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/DJTE3rTyKs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2024