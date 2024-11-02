wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo & Taya Valkyrie Dubbed ‘The Vendetta’ On AEW Rampage
Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie have received the team name of The Vendetta on this week’s AEW Rampage. The two allied wrestlers came out together for Valkyrie’s match against Zoey Lynn on Friday’s show and the team name appeared on the screen.
Valkyrie got the win against Lynn and attacked her after the match as a result of Stokely Hathaway encouraging her to do so. AEW is now selling a The Vendetta T-shirt for the duo on Shop AEW.
