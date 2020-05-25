Deonna Purrazzo Thinks Her Being Announced For All In Led to WWE Signing

NXT alumna Deonna Purrazzo spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing her tenure at the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if WWE signing her had to do with her being announced for All In: “Yes, and I probably said that to some of the wrong people in NXT. But I 100 percent feel like me being announced for All In… this culminated in, ‘she’s gonna go somewhere else and do something good with other people’ so we’re gonna bring her here. If they had done something with me, then that would have been fine. But I feel that in the last year or two with AEW, [WWE] tended to be hoarding. Talent wasn’t being released but so much talent was being brought in that I suffered from so many women coming in and then we’re all from the same background.”

on the creative ideas she pitched to WWE: “It just fell on deaf ears because the attention wasn’t for me to be a Superstar. It was just maybe to take me off the table.”

On the culture at NXT: “I really felt the culture was ‘you should be grateful for what you have and don’t ask for more.’ Maybe before I got to NXT there was a procedure where you came in, you learned, you waited and then maybe a year or two you’d be put on TV. But when I started, there was women that came from the indies and were successful so it’s like, I’m not gonna sit around and wait. I’m not gonna twiddle my thumbs and be happy I have a job at NXT. I’m gonna push the boundaries and push you to do more with me. I know I felt that way and there’s a ton of people who felt that way. Ultimately, when all of these releases happened it was the people voicing frustration and maybe the idea that they didn’t wanna be here anymore if nothing was gonna happen. Maybe being released was the best option and I think that was the case with a lot of people that ended up being released.”

On if her decision to pull out of All In could affect her chances of going to AEW: “I don’t know. I feel like there was probably some, ‘Oh, that sucks’ because I commit to doing All In and I actually tried to push my WWE signing date back so I could still do All In. But WWE wasn’t having it. I have to pick and choose those battles but I don’t if it’s affected anyone negatively. That’s not anything I’ve heard or has stopped me from being friendly with people that work for AEW … It sucks because I thought [WWE] was my dream come true but it just happened to not be. So, it’s gonna be interesting to see these negotiations and see where I land.”