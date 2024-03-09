Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Her TNA Deal Getting Extended In 2022

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about getting her TNA Wrestling deal extended back in 2022, although she wanted to explore free agency at the time. She said it was ultimately for the best that she stayed.

She said: “Probably September of, I guess it was 2022, I had asked them, ‘I know you have the option. Respectfully, I think I’d like to explore. So, it’s your option.’ At the end of the day, they get the final say. But I did ask. ‘I think I want to explore. I think now’s the time, if you could not take that option.’ We had discussions back and forth, and ultimately they chose to take it. I think it was for the better, actually. I think that to be able to revisit some stories with Jordynne, to win the Knockout’s World Championship again, to be a part of some of the fun stories that I was apart of and work with some of the younger girls that were coming in. I had a lot of fun in my last year in IMPACT. So I think as much as I thought it was time to explore, I think it was worthwhile for me to stay that one extra year.“