Deonna Purrazzo Says Trinity Made the Right Choice Coming to Impact Wrestling

Trinity is now a part of Impact Wrestling, and Deonna Purrazzo thinks she made the right choice. Purrazzo spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling and shared her thoughts about the WWE alumna joining Impact’s Knockouts division, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On Trinity making the right choice with Impact: “I agree 100%. If you ask me who my fight forever opponent is, 100%, hands down it’s Jordynne Grace. But yeah, Trinity coming in really grows our mix of women and elevates us all completely. I said to Trinity live in the ring last week, I know exactly how you’re feeling, and I do. That was genuine. It’s scary to go out and, myself prior to IMPACT, didn’t know if I wanted to wrestle anymore, didn’t know if this was for me, or did I have a passion for this. I really feel like she chose the right place in coming to IMPACT Wrestling because there’s no right and wrong here. You’re out here getting opportunities and making history, and getting opportunities to be whoever you want to be.”

On looking forward to seeing what Trinity does in Impact: I’m so excited for Trinity to see who she chooses to become and how she elevates our division, and eventually, if we do meet down the road, whether it’s for the Knockouts World Championship or not, how in turn she’s going to elevate me because she will, without a doubt.”