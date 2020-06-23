wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards Added to Tonight’s Impact, Updated Lineup
June 23, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new matchup for tonight’s episode. Deonna Purrazzo will make her Impact in-ring debut tonight against Alisha Edwards. Some other new matches were added to tonight’s episode. You can view the updated lineup below:
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards
* Susie vs. Taya
* The Deaners & Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger & Chris Bey & Mystery Partner
* Tasha Steelz vs. Neveah
* Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards
Tonight’s Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, which will focus on the Aces & Eights this week.
