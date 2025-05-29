wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karissa Rivera Set for HOG Puerto Rican Weekend

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
HOG Puerto Rican Weekend Deonna Purazzo vs Karissa Rivera Image Credit: House of Glory Wrestling

– House of Glory Wrestling announced that Deonna Purrazzo will face former WWE Superstar Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) in her HOG debut on Saturday, June 7 at Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend. The event will air live on TrillerTV. It’s being held at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York.

