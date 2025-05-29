wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karissa Rivera Set for HOG Puerto Rican Weekend
– House of Glory Wrestling announced that Deonna Purrazzo will face former WWE Superstar Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) in her HOG debut on Saturday, June 7 at Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend. The event will air live on TrillerTV. It’s being held at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York.
“The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo returns to HOG, representing the USA against the debuting “La Madrina” Karissa Rivera Next Saturday, June 7th when Puerto Rico faces The World #PuertoRicanWeekend !!! 🇺🇸🇵🇷 @DeonnaPurrazzo @__karissarivera
