– House of Glory Wrestling announced that Deonna Purrazzo will face former WWE Superstar Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) in her HOG debut on Saturday, June 7 at Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend. The event will air live on TrillerTV. It’s being held at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York.

