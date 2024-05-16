wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade Set For AEW Rampage
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo will compete on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that Purrazzo will take on Robyn Renegade on this weekend’s episode, which airs Saturday night immediately after AEW Collision.
The updated card for the show, which airs on TNT, is:
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade
* RUSH vs. TBA
