Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade Set For AEW Rampage

May 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 5-18-24 Image Credit: AEW

Deonna Purrazzo will compete on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that Purrazzo will take on Robyn Renegade on this weekend’s episode, which airs Saturday night immediately after AEW Collision.

The updated card for the show, which airs on TNT, is:

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade
* RUSH vs. TBA

