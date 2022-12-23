Deonna Purrazzo Wants To Face Mandy Rose, Would Love To Have Her In Impact

Deonna Purrazzo says she would love to see Mandy Rose come into Impact Wrestling and have a match with her. Rose’s release from WWE has been the big news over the last couple of weeks, and Purrazzo was asked about the possibility of Rose coming into Impact during a new interview with Metro. You can check out the highlights below:

On wanting a match with Rose: “Oh, I’m gonna open the door and welcome her in! I think that the Mandy Rose that came to NXT a year and a half, almost two years ago, to the Mandy Rose we see today has been a complete evolution of Mandy Rose. To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again. Obviously we can’t speculate what she’s gonna do, or what her mindset is, if she wants to wrestle, if it she doesn’t want to wrestle – it wouldn’t be fair to. But if she chooses to wrestle, I want to wrestle her.”

On never having faced Rose before: “Our paths have never crossed in wrestling, we just know of each other and things like that but I think she’s a frickin’ star. Impact has become such a landing zone for people post-WWE to continue to grow their brand and evolve as a professional wrestler, and I think she would thrive in this environment that we have at Impact. We should break down the door for her and welcome her with open arms.”

On her own time in NXT: “NXT really forced me to hone in on that character development, for better or worse. While it was frustrating, it really forced me to become something bigger than I was and really evaluate who I wanted to be moving forward.”

On working with Scott D’Amore in Impact: “He’s just created this environment where there’s camaraderie, and there’s communication and there’s an open door policy. It was a learning curve for me, Scott was just completely open and said, ‘We like you, we’re going to push you as much as we can, and what you become you become. There’s no wrong answer here.'”

On evolving into a veteran: “The last 10 years have really shaped me into the person I am today. If I have any power to help other women push those boundaries and get opportunities and make the Knockouts division even more groundbreaking and continue to push our legacy further, that’s what I wanna be doing. Yeah, I wanna win championships, I wanna be a three time Knockouts World Champion, but I wanna tell incredible stories and I wanna continue to wrestle incredible women and push those boundaries the way they were pushed for me.”