Deonna Purrazzo Wants to See Women Walk Through the Forbidden Door, Talks Favorite Moments in WWE

Deonna Purrazzo sees a lot of good in the Forbidden Door being opened, and talked about how she’d like to see women get those opportunities as well. Purrazzo was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On her favorite moments in WWE: “I got to debut on Raw as ‘Deonna’, not ‘extra-local talent’ and I had a twelve-minute, two seg with Asuka on Raw that was competitive. I got asked back for a couple of weeks. When I first was released, I was very like, ‘I need to tell my story and I’m angry and I’m bitter and I forgot what the good things were.”

On trying to get a spot on TV while at the Performance Center: “I would liken that environment to like, a football team. There’s, there’s 52 spots on a team, 53 spots on a team and if you don’t make those spots then you’re vying for those spots, you’re just in that environment 24/7, competing 24/7 with people for these opportunities, and it takes a toll on you.”

On women not going through the Forbidden Door: “I have been one of the main people to constantly push for like, “Hey, women should be a part of this’ and obviously AEW has a tremendous amount of women’s talent that I’d love to work with like I’ve said, Britt is obviously one of my best friends, yeah, I was really disappointed that women didn’t get to do too much through the forbidden door. I did get to do EmPowerrr which was, which AEW was a part of that, NWA was a part of that, AAA was a part of that, I got to go to AAA to win the Reina de Reinas Championship, I got to wrestle Thunder Rosa at Slammiversary. So it’s like, maybe the women’s side doesn’t get enough credit for the work we actually did get to do.”

On wrestling companies working with each other: “I think that what’s good for one is good for all. When you just kind of have these, these open relationships, you can kind of pick and choose, float in and out, it keeps it exciting and fresh, and that’s what’s been great for Impact. You can see a little bit of everyone everywhere and that’s what kind of making it’s exciting. Like, ‘who’s gonna be here this time, you know what are they going to do and how’s this going to play out next week?’ It’s like, reinvigorated the whole business.”