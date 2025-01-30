Deonna Purrazzo Wants To Wrestle Athena at AEW All In: Texas

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her desire to wrestle Athena for the ROH Women’s World Title at AEW All In: Texas. That event happens on July 12.

Deonna Purrazzo said: “I would love to challenge for that. I would also like to remind everybody that I never got a rematch after I lost the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship. I would also like to remind everyone that that championship was created basically in my image. OG, from 2015. Ten years ago, this July, will be the birth of Women of Honor at the time. So I think it would be a fairy tale ending to maybe wrestle Athena at All In two weeks before that 10-year anniversary, and recapture my Ring of Honor Women’s World Title.”