Deonna Purrazzo Reveals When She Signed Her AEW Deal

Deonna Purrazzo joined AEW at the start of the year, and she recently revealed when she actually signed with the company. Purrazzo, who faces Toni Storm at AEW Revolution, spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On if any of her friends pushed her to sign anywhere specific: “No. Everyone, they are my friends and family. They want what’s best for me and where I’m going to be happy or the most successful or I’m going to make the best decisions for me. It would have been great to be with Chelsea. It would have been great to still be with Steve. I had to come to the place where I thought my next best steps were. At the end of the day, everyone was happy I got to make that choice for me. Those doors were open for me to make that choice and it’s worked out very well since.”

On when she signed her AEW deal: “I reached out to Sonjay (Dutt) and I was like, ‘My contract is coming up. We’re about 90 days out. I’ll be free as of January 1st. I’d love to talk if there is any interest in having me. Let me know what those next steps look like.’ We went back and forth a little bit. Of course, Britt did know these conversations were happening. Then, I got put in touch with Tony Khan. We talked directly at the beginning of December. We hopped on a Zoom call and it felt like it was a done deal, but of course, you never know until it actually is. It wasn’t until two or three weeks later, right after Christmas, that I got the contract to review. I kind of went back and forth about some stuff that were in it, got some things changed. We were both happy at the end of the day and I think it got signed December 31st.”