Deonna Purrazzo Wins No DQ Match Against Thunder Rosa Via KO on AEW Collision

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa finished their feud on AEW Collision with a no DQ match, which Purrazzo won via KO. Purrazzo used the ropes to help her with the Venus de Milo and Rosa passed out in the hold for Purrazzo to pick up the victory.

