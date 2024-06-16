wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Wins No DQ Match Against Thunder Rosa Via KO on AEW Collision
Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa finished their feud on AEW Collision with a no DQ match, which Purrazzo won via KO. Purrazzo used the ropes to help her with the Venus de Milo and Rosa passed out in the hold for Purrazzo to pick up the victory.
Thunder Rosa relentless with the chair!
Watch #AEWCollision 1-Year Anniversary LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/QyWSKOF1rc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2024
Tied up with nowhere to go!
Watch #AEWCollision 1-Year Anniversary LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/Jt8bzKuA9z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2024
🤕🤕🤕
Watch #AEWCollision 1-Year Anniversary LIVE on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/oGkpWtBDlG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2024