Deonna Purrazzo on Being Hard on Her Work, Credits Her Fans for Her Success

– During a recent edition of McGuire on Wrestling, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo discussed her work and career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Deonna Purrazzo on being her own worst critic: “It makes me so happy, but I don’t feel that way about stuff. I’m the worst compliment taker ever. Professionally, personally, I don’t take compliments well. And I’m also my worst critic when it comes to my wrestling. So I watch things, and I hate 99.9% of everything I do. So to hear, whether it’s Mickie and I at Bound for Glory, or Jordynne and I at Rebellion, I have this match with Taylor Wilde on “Impact,” 9 out of 10 times I hate that match.”

On her fans propelling her success: “And when someone says ‘It was my favorite, it was the greatest,’ I’m like ‘Oh, okay.’ It takes me back. I just have to appreciate that my opinion doesn’t matter in what I do, it’s the fans that have made me as successful as I am, and the fans that have propelled me to where I am. Your opinion matters more than mine does. I just have to let it go.”