– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo discussed possibly appearing in WWE again in a cameo role and what it would take. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Deonna Purrazzo on if she’d take part in a WWE cameo: “I don’t want to say no, and I want to say yes, but I also think that it’s kind of the circumstance of it. I’m in a place where I’ve done a lot of partial rehabilitation to my career in the last three years. I’ve been able to turn the tide of what people say about me and the conversations I’m in and cement my place in history. Unfortunately, my first time in NXT and WWE did a lot of damage to that. For me, it’s more being cautious about maybe the situation I would be put in or something like that.”

On how her dream has evolved: “I don’t want to take it off the table because it is WWE and, as a kid, I didn’t know any other wrestling. My dream was to become a WWE Superstar, and my dream has evolved many times over during my career, but I think at the end of the day, that’s something I’m going to want to hold onto and want to say yes to, but I need to learn from my mistakes and do it differently if I was going to.”

Deonna Purrazzo was released by WWE in April of 2020. She returned to Impact Wrestling later that year.