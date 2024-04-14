Deonna Purrazzo Would Like an ROH Women’s Title Match Against Athena

– During a recent interview with PWMania, Deonna Purrazzo discussed a potential matchup with Athena for the ROH Women’s World Title. She noted that she previously lost the title to Mercedes Martinez and never got a rematch for the belt. Below are some highlights:

On a matchup with Athena: “I think so. I mean, I lost my Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship in the main event of Dynamite against Mercedes Martinez. I never got a rematch, so I feel like if I wanted, I have a stake at that championship as well.”

Deonna Purrazzo on potentially becoming a “champ-champ” and winning two belts: “Ooh, champ champ. I would love that, but not even just making it about me, making it about Ring of Honor and where the women within Ring of Honor have been. I am credited with this rebirth of Women of Honor at the time back in 2015. Mandy Leon and I had this first match to kick off women back in Ring of Honor. And to see the struggle that we went through And to where they are now, I mean, there was a Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor had four women’s matches on it, two for Ring of Honor Women’s World Championships. So my little Women of Honor heart was like beaming. I was at the show. I could not miss that. I couldn’t miss a chance to support all of those girls and what they’re doing. And they’re awesome. And I’m just so excited about it.”

Athena retained her title last night on AEW Battle of the Belts X, defending it against Red Velvet. The show aired live on TNT.