Deonna Purrazzo Would Rather Team With Britt Baker Than Fight Her

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the possibility of a match with Britt Baker and said that she would rather form a team with her.

Deonna Purrazzo said: “That’s a dream for Britt and I more so than it probably was for anyone else to begin with. We’ve kind of pushed this narrative that we want to wrestle each other. Whether it happens or not, I’m just happy to see the people I love succeed and the people who deserve to succeed, succeeding. I love everything she’s doing. I love the confidence she has. She’s the baddest bitch on the block, for real. Whether I get to wrestle her or not, that’s a dream come true, but it’s also hard. I’m the Knockouts Champion and now the Reina de Reinas Champion and she’s the AEW Women’s Champion. So, what’s the outcome? I’d rather us be a tag team and no one has to lose their belts. Then, IMPACT will let us be the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, maybe.“