Deonna Purrazzo Wants Match With Four Horsewomen Of WWE, Discusses Potentially Working With AEW Women’s Talent

In a recent interview on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Deonna Purrazzo discussed wanting a match with the Four Horsewomen in WWE, potentially wrestling Hikaru Shida, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Deonna Purrazzo on wanting a match with Four Horsewomen in WWE: “I feel like it’s a cliche answer, but I also feel like each of us individually have like a dream match with these people. So, I feel like us four versus the Four Horsewomen – Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky [Lynch] – those four. I think we each would like to wrestle one day or if that opportunity presented itself, it would be a dream match for us. So I’m gonna go with that, whether that’s cliche or not. That’s my answer. Me, Britt [Baker], Chelsea [Green] and Karen [Q] versus the Horsewomen.”

On the shortlist of opponents she wants to wrestle in Impact Wrestling: “There are so many of those matches with Impact and our roster right now. The first person that comes to mind is Tasha Steelz just because we’ve traveled together, trained together, and I just think it’s come full circle for us to be in the same company at the same time. So, first and foremost, it’s always Tasha. And then Kiera Hogan is another one. We’ve never really wrestled each other, so that’s another where we’re both at the top of our game right now. And then there’s Naveah, there’s Tenille Dashwood, and those people that I’ve never been able to have a competitive match in the ring with, or I’ve never been in the ring with at all.”

On wanting to work with Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker in an Impact crossover with AEW: I’ve not been shy about wanting to have champion vs. champion against Hikaru Shida. I would absolutely love that. I think she’s absolutely phenomenal. She’s kind of been just this strong champion and fixture of their women’s division in AEW. I would absolutely love that if we’re going to do crossover with women. Obviously, Britt Baker is my best friend, so I don’t want to wrestle her, but I’d love to tag with her.”

