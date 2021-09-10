Deonna Purrazzo On Being Driven To Make WWE Want Her Back, Whether She Would Consider Returning

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Deonna Purrazzo discussed the atmosphere at NWA EmPowerrr, being driven to make WWE want her back, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Deonna Purrazzo on the atmosphere at NWA EmPowerrr: “EmPowerrr was absolutely amazing. I haven’t had a chance to see the whole show back, but just kind of that vibe backstage and you could feel it with the crowd. It was super, super emotional for every single person. I tend to be really emotional when it comes to wrestling. But even someone like Chelsea [Green] who doesn’t have a tear duct in her body was emotional. Across the board, there were legends and new people just getting their feet wet in wrestling. I loved to see everyone come together and tear the roof off the place and make history.

On her match with Melina: “It’s intimidating because these people are people I grew up watching and they’re people who helped make me want to become a wrestler. So I would’ve never thought as a nine-year-old wrestling fan that one day I’ll share the ring with Melina or Mickie James or even like Gail Kim being my producer. My mind is constantly blown by the people I get to be around and learn from. Melina, Mickie kept calling her a hellcat, and she is. You could feel how much she loves this and her passion.”

On being driven to make WWE want her back and whether she would consider returning: “I think that was always my goal as a kid. I didn’t know all these other promotions existed. I was a WWE fan. For me, the goal was to always be on WrestleMania and be the women’s champion. I think there will always be a part of me that’s like, ‘I wish it turned out differently.’ Never say never and if there’s an opportunity, maybe I would go. But I don’t know. I think it drives me every day to work hard to get that phone call and then be like, ‘Oh, me? The difficult one? I don’t know, I’m going to have to think about that.’ It’s a driving force for them to want me back, definitely. I won’t say no, because never say never, but sometimes I feel like, no, fuck you guys. You had me for so many years, even before I was signed. For so many years they could have done something and I was always put on the back burner. Now, I’m thriving. This last year has probably been the best year of my entire life. That’s how I feel.”

