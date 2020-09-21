Departing USA Network Executive Reportedly Wasn’t Happy When Paul Heyman Left Creative

As we previously reported, former President of Entertainment Networks USA and SyFy at NBCUniversal Chris McCumber has left the company after nineteen years. He had been the point person in WWE’s relationship with the network.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McCumber was reportedly a supporter of Paul Heyman and wasn’t happy when Heyman was removed as the head of creative for the RAW brand. He had been convinced about the idea of a time of lower ratings to rebuild and create new stars. He also wasn’t happy with the focus shifting back to older stars.