Depositions Being Taken In Sonya Deville Attempted Kidnapping Case

The court is in the process of taking depositions in the criminal case against Sonya Deville’s accused would-be kidnapper. PWInsider reports that Mandy Rose and Deville were both deposed in the case, in which a man is charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief after he showed up at her home last August and broke in, allegedly with intent to kidnap her.

Rose was deposed on February 3rd, while Deville had a deposition via Zoom on February 13th. There will be depositions for several police officers who responded to the 911 call that Deville placed as well, which will take place on February 18th. The man is set to be deposed on February 25th via Zoom, and the site reports that an expert was appointed to determine if he is mentally competant to stand trial.

Deville has an indefinite restraining order against the man, which will last at least through the end of the criminal case.