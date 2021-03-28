Desmond Troy Reportedly Praised Within NXT

Desmond Troy has some high praise from those within NXT, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that in speaking to sources within NXT, Troy (previously known as Denzel Dejournette) has received high marks from those they’ve talked to.

The site notes that one person, a top wrestler on NXT, said that Troy has a “great attitude” with others saying he’s open to criticism and working on areas he needs to improve. One wrestler said that he’s always willing to show up and work regardless of where he’s needed, and knows that at this point his job is to put over other talent. One name on the main roster said that the company has put trust in him as evidenced by his having one of the only matches Jinder Mahal had after he came back for injury, which was in preparation for a big feud that didn’t end up happening.

Troy signed with WWE in July of 2018 and made his TV debut in May of last year as Dejournette, before redebuting as Desmond Troy in September. He has worked a couple of Raw matches and a Smackdown match as well, all putting over main roster stars in Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus.