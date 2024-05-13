Despe Invitacional To Air On NJPW WORLD Next Month

The Despe Invitacional is coming to NJPW WORLD as the promotion confirmed it will air on June 10th.

El Desperado is putting together the Despe Invitacional. NJPW posted this announcement on its website:

El Desperado has long been known of casting a wide net in his wrestling interests. In Japan and overseas, majors and independents, technical wrestling to detahmatches, Desperado has been in the thick of it all, and has amassed a large connection of allies and adversaries. Now on June 10, the summer will start with a special and unpredictable night that will see fans step into El Desperado’s own unique world.

Neither participating wrestlers, nor a match card will be announced before hand. Just who will show