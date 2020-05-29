wrestling / News
Destruction Of Former TNA Asylum Begins in Nashville
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
The building once known as the TNA Asylum has officially begun to be destroyed. PWInsider reports that destruction on the Nashville Fairground Arena, which was the home for TNA’s weekly PPVs from 2002 through 2004, started on Friday. Other areas of the fairgrounds started to be destroyed back in March.
The arena was originally built in 1972 and was also used by the NWA and House of Hardcore among other promotions. It will be replaced by a Major League Soccer stadium which is expected to hold between 27,500 and 30,000 fans.
