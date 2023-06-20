Details On Alterations To Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge

A new Fightful Select report has confirmed a few details about changes made to Seth Rollins’ open challenge. While some alterations were made from the original plans for the opening segment, at no point was Johnny Gargano scheduled to be part of the challenge. Sources indicate that Gargano was present backstage at Raw, however. You can revisit a highlight sequence from the show opener below.

What an unexpected way to kick off #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/PM6txfjcII — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023