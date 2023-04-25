New Details on CM Punk’s WWE Raw Visit, How Long He Was There, Interaction With The Miz

A new report has some additional details on CM Punk visiting backstage at WWE Raw on Monday night. As reported, Punk was backstage for a short time at the show, which took place at the Allstate Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, and spoke briefly with both The Miz and Triple H. PWInsider has a ton of details about how the situation came about and why he ended up being asked to leave.

According to the report, Punk had been in Florida over the weekend where he did commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. He flew out of Tampa on Monday and ended up on the same flight as several WWE roster members and crew, which included a producer. Punk ended up sitting next to some of them on the flight to Chicago and learned WWE was running Raw in the venue.

Punk then arrived at the arena some time before the show was set to start and was brought into the venue by other members of the roster. The report notes that he was in a common area of the building in “full view” of anyone who walked past him, which is hwere he ran into Triple H. A witness to the moment said that two shook hands and Punk asked if it was okay that he was there, and if they could speak for a couple of minutes. Triple H said he had to check with the “big guy,” aka Vince McMahon, to make sure it was okay. Triple H went to go do so and Punk remained in the same area where he spoke with several members of the roster who were walking by.

Among those people who Punk spoke to was The Miz, who spoke with Punk for a little while. The two are said to have cleared up any heat between them from the period during which Punk was on WWE Backstage. Punk was greeted in a friendly manner by those who saw him, and never did any “behind closed door” meetings. SOme people backstage had a reaction of “what was he doing here?,” but those were from people who found out later and didn’t actually speak to him.

Within about 20 minutes, Punk was told by security that he couldn’t remain and left. Punk is said to have been respectful of the decision and said his goodbyes before leaving. Punk was said to have been respectful of everyone the full time he was there. While it had been noted last night that a source believed Punk was asked to go because he was under contract with AEW, another source said this morning that they didn’t think that was the case as they pointed out that Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo were on WWE TV when they were at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with their wives. That source pointed to the legal history between WWE and Punk and the way that Punk left the company as why this would be a very different matter.

It was said by sources that this was not a way for Punk to to gauge interest from WWE, as he is still under a lengthy contract to AEW and couldn’t negotiate with WWE right now. Sources in AEW indicated that it was not something that most if anyone knew was going to happen and the immediate reaction had been that Punk’s presence had a lie; even in WWE, the initial reaction that Punk was visiting was that many who didn’t actually see him thought it was a false story. There are no indications this was a publicity stunt; no one backstage tried to film anything and there was no “explosive moment” or the like. One person under WWE contract who saw Punk said that it felt as if Punk was just trying to bury any past heat between himself and Miz, and thought that was possibly why he wanted to speak with Triple H as well. It appears as if this was just a matter of timing that led to Punk showing up on a whim.