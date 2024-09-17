– As previously reported, WWE confirmed the upcoming return of Saturday Night’s Main Event as a live primetime special airing on December 14 on NBC. This will be the first Saturday Night’s Main Event TV special since 2008. PWInsider reports that the NBC broadcast will run for two hours in length.

The show will air live at 10:00 pm EST. Additionally, PWInsider notes that the special will air live, and not via tape delay, on the West Coast from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST.

Also, PWInsider reports that WWE holding Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 will not affect WWE’s longtime tradition of a December 26 live event at the Madison Square Garden. The report notes that WWE has the December 26 MSG show scheduled on its calendar, and it will reportedly be announced soon.

The return of Saturday Night’s Main Event is said to not be replacing the post-Christmas event at MSG. This will give the New York area two big events in the month of December now as opposed to one.