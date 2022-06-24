wrestling / News
Detail On Original Plan For Effy vs. Jeff Jarrett Feud
June 24, 2022 | Posted by
At The WRLD on GCW earlier this year, Effy and Jeff Jarrett had a match that ended with Jarrett defeating Effy and seemingly ending the feud. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match was originally set to be the first in a three-match series but plans fell through.
The original plan would have been for the second match to happen at the GCW show during Wrestlemania weekend, but GCW told Jarrett they were pushing it back. It was then set for the show in Las Vegas, but GCW postponed it again. Now Jarrett is with WWE so no more matches can happen. The plan was for Effy to win the second match, and then win a death match later on.
