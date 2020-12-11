wrestling / News

Detail On When Bobby Fish Is Expected To Return From Surgery

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During this past week’s episode of WWE NXT, it was revealed that Bobby Fish suffered a triceps injury during NXT Takeover: Wargames, and had to have surgery to repair it. It was said to be a ‘freak accident’ when part of the cage punctured his elbow and cut the triceps. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was said to be a minor cut and Fish is only expected to be out around eight weeks.

