Detail On Upcoming House of Hardcore Events Including Wrestlecon and Australia Show

– House of Hardcore hosts two events next weekend. The first is in St. James, Long Island at the Sports Arena on March 23. It includes Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Mercury with Shane Douglas in a Long Island Street Fight, Killer Kross vs. Guido Maritato in a Submission match, Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack, The Squad vs. Swoggle & Crazzy Steve, Dan Maff vs. The Luchasaurus, NWA champion Nick Aldis defending the title, Alex Reynolds vs. Bull James plus Bully Ray, Rich Swann, Matt Cross and more

The next day, March 24, they will go to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Nick Aldis will defend his title against Tommy Dreamer. Tournament matches include Kenny vs. Swoggle, Alex Reynolds with MJF vs. Crazzy Steve, Dan Maff vs. Bull James, Willie Mack vs. Brian Cage plus Rich Swann, Killer Kross, Sami Callihan and more.

– Talent advertised for the HOH Wrestlecon event in New Orleans on April 7 include The Rock N’ Roll Express, Austin Aries, Tommy Dreamer, Carlito, Billy Gunn, Willie Mack, Luchasaurus, Killer Kross, Rich Swann, Super Crazy and The Killer Elite Squad. The show happens an hour after WWE NXT Takeover. You can find tickets at Wrestlecon.com.

– House of Hardcore will return to Canada on June 1 with an event in Napanee, Ontario at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre. You can get tickets here.

– Talent for the HOH tour of Australia includes Dreamer, Super Crazy, Billy Gunn, Mike Mondo, Kenny Dykstra, Willie Mack and The Luchasaurus.