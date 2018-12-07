Detail On WWE’s Schedule Of Live Events This Weekend

PWInsider reports that WWE has several tour dates this weekend, with the RAW brand touring South America and Smackdown touring Canada.

RAW is in Buenos Aries, Argentina, at the Luna Park Stadium. It will also include Smackdown talents Rey Mysterio, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega. RAW will air live from San Diego, California at the Valley View Casino Center.

Smackdown’s tour begins tomorrow with a show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at Bell MTS Place. They head to Calgary, Alberta on Sunday at the Stampede Corral. On Monday they go to Ontario, California at the Citizens Bank Arena. Talent include Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, New Day, the Bar, The Miz, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Smackdown Live emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

NXT has two different tours this weekend. First, they go to Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Shopko Hall, before going to St. Paul, Minnesota tomorrow and Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday. The names on this tour include Tomasso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, Undisputed Era, Kassius Ohno, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Heavy Machinery and Candice LaRae.

The Florida tour heads to Fort Pierce tonight at the Havert L. Penn Center and Saturday in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center.