Detailed Breakdown of AEW vs. NXT Week 3 Ratings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the week three ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, which saw Dynamite win for the third week in a row.

AEW had 1,014,000 viewers. They were fifth on cable for the night and second in their time slot behind VH1 in 18-49 overall, second for the night and first in their time slot in males 18-49. They won the time slot with teenage boys, with their only major competition being a Golden State Warriors preseason game that started at 10:40 PM. They doubled NXT in 18-49, although they dropped 0.46 to 0.44 in 18-49 while NXT dropped from 0.22 to 0.20.

NXT was behind VH1, TNT, MTV, ESPN, Food Network, FOX news, MSNBC, Discovery, Home& Garden, NBC Sports, Bravo and CNN head-to-head in 18-49. For total viewers, TNT was behind VH1, Fox News, MSNBC, Home & Garden and CNN.

AEW had a 0.20 in the 12-17 demographic (down 13%), 0.29 in 18-34 (down 12.1%), 0.59 in 35-49 (no change) and 0.33 in 50+ (up 10%). They’ve lost some of their teenage audience but gained older viewers. The audience was 73.9% male in 18-49 and 73.1% male in 12-17, much higher than NXT. AEW also beat an NBA preseason game on ESPN that had 881,000 viewers, and won in every demo except over 50 and teenage girls. NBC Sports had a regular season NHL game that had 636,000 viewers, and that beat NXT in 18-49 and skewed younger. The replay number for Dynamite isn’t in but it seems to have dropped.

The overall number for Dynamite dropped slowly for the show. Best Friends vs. SCU was the highest rated segment. Ortiz and Santana’s squash match and the Cody video package lost 5%, Britt Baker vs. Riho lost 9.2%, Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express gained 1.4%, Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley and PAC gained 4.3% and Chris Jericho vs. Darby Allin lost 8.2%.

NXT, meanwhile, dropped a total of 10% to 711,000 viewers. They had a 0.14 in 12-17 (up 40%), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 6.7%), 0.26 in 35-49 (down 10.3%) and 0.35 in 50+ (up 29.6%). They had 65.9% male viewers in 18-59 and 76.9% male in 12-17. Teenage boys were up 126.2% from last week.