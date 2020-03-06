Detailed Breakdown of This Week’s Ratings for AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings again this week, getting 906,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating. NXT had 718,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of both shows’ numbers.

Dynamite was up 4.7% in the ratings and 16.7% in the demo. NXT was basically the same as last week, although they did gain 1,000 viewers. AEW was fifth for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind an NBA game, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Hannity and SportsCenter. This was the late NBA game that was ahead of AEW, because they beat the early game they went head-to-head against (which had 839,000 viewers and a 0.30 in the demo).

Dynamiet had a 0.16 rating in 12-17 (up 166.7%), 0.24 in 18-49 (up 14.3%), 0.46 in 35-49 (up 17.9%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 5.6%). The audience was 71% male in 18-49 and 59% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 rating in 12-17 (up 42.9%), 0.16 in 18-34 (up 23.1%), 0.30 in 35-49 (down 9.1%) and 0.34 in 50+ (same as last week). The audience was 61.7% males in 18-49 and 61.3% male in 12-17.