wrestling / News
Detailed Breakdown of This Week’s Ratings for AEW Dynamite and NXT
As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings again this week, getting 906,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating. NXT had 718,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of both shows’ numbers.
Dynamite was up 4.7% in the ratings and 16.7% in the demo. NXT was basically the same as last week, although they did gain 1,000 viewers. AEW was fifth for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind an NBA game, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Hannity and SportsCenter. This was the late NBA game that was ahead of AEW, because they beat the early game they went head-to-head against (which had 839,000 viewers and a 0.30 in the demo).
Dynamiet had a 0.16 rating in 12-17 (up 166.7%), 0.24 in 18-49 (up 14.3%), 0.46 in 35-49 (up 17.9%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 5.6%). The audience was 71% male in 18-49 and 59% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 rating in 12-17 (up 42.9%), 0.16 in 18-34 (up 23.1%), 0.30 in 35-49 (down 9.1%) and 0.34 in 50+ (same as last week). The audience was 61.7% males in 18-49 and 61.3% male in 12-17.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega Missing Dynamite Last Night
- Goldberg On The Difficulty Of Preparing For His Super ShowDown Match, Still Competing at a Main Event Level
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Aged Out of WWE, Wants to Go Somewhere Where He Can Maximize His Creativity, Explains What He Wants, Thanks Vince McMahon
- MJF Responds to Earlier Report on Incident, Cody Says MJF Is ‘Immature and Doesn’t Represent the Brand’