Detailed Breakdown of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and NXT Ratings

We reported yesterday that AEW Dynamite beat NXT in the ratings on Wednesday night, getting a 0.34 rating and 819,000 viewers. NXT, meanwhile, had 669,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the demographic breakdown for Dynamite. NXT was once again not in the top 50 shows on cable so those numbers aren’t available right now.

Dynamite, meanwhile was #2 for the night (not counting news shows) in the adults 18-49 demographic, behind VH1’s Black Ink Crew (874,000 viewers, 0.40 rating) and #23 overall. NXT was #16 without the news shows and #56 overall. Dynamite was down 12.1% from last week in viewers but only 2.9% in the demographic. NXT was up 23.4% overall and 25% in the demographic.

Most of the drop for AEW was viewers over the age of 50. It had a 0.11 in 12-17 (down 15.4%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 5.3%), 0.50 in 35-49 (down 2%) and 0.29 in 50+ (down 23.7%). The audience was 66.2% male in 18-49 and 58% male in 12-17.