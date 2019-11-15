Detailed Ratings Breakdown Between AEW Dynamite vs. NXT Week 7

As we previously reported, AEW won the week seven ratings war with NXT, going up 16.4% to 957,000 viewers (0.43 in 18-49). NXT dropped 7.5% to 750,000 viewers (0.25). The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed breakdown of the numbers.

AEW was #2 in its time slot for the demo, while NXT was #12. Both shows were against the CMA Awards on ABC which had 11,270,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, AEW had increases in women 12-34 and under 50, although over 50 was mostly the same. It had 0.24 in 12-17 (up 50%), 0.34 in 18-34 (up 47.8%), 0.52 in 35-49 (up 10.6%) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 3.6%). They had an audience that was 64% male in 18-49 and 62.6% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.11 in 12-17 (even with last week), 0.16 in 18-34 (down 11.1%), 0.34 in 35-49 (down 19%) and 0.35 in 50+ (up 2.9%). Their audience was 64% male in 18-49 and 62% female in 12-17.

AEW has won every week so far, especially with the under 50 crowd. NXT won every week with the over 50 audience. AEW won by 73% in males 18-49, 75% with women 18-49, 117% males 18-34 and 119% in females 18-34. The median age for AEW was 42 years old, while the median for NXT was 52.2.

Here’s the breakdown of AEW Dynamite by quarters:

Q1: Omega promo/Moxley vs. Nakazawa/Moxley promo – 1,080,000 viewers, 600,000 in 18-49

Q2: Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express/Luchasaurus return – 975,000 viewers (lost 105,000), 542,000 in 18-49 (lost 58,000)

Q3: Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin vs. Peter Avalon – 861,000 viewers (lost 114,000), 489,000 in 18-49 (lost 53,000)

Q4: Nyla Rose squash/Allie interview/start of Chris Jericho segment – 916,000 viewers (up 55,000), 527,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)

Q5: MJF/Jericho segment/Wardlow debut – 1,013,000 viewers (up 101,000), 585,000 in 18-49 (up 55,000)

Q6: Adam Page vs. PAC – 940,000 viewers (down 77,000), 560,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q7: Young Bucks/Proud and Powerful brawl – 899,000 viewers (down 41,000), 547,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. SCU – 968,000 viewers (up 64,000), 584,000 in 18-49 (up 37,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza – 738,000 viewers, 312,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Rush vs. Garza/Xia Li vs. Aliyah – 774,000 viewers (up 36,000), 327,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q3: Finn Balor promo/War Games angle – 755,000 viewers (down 19,000), 334,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q4: Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong – 709,000 viewers (down 46,000), 316,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q5: Lee vs. Strong ending – 766,000 viewers (up 57,000), 339,000 in 18-49 (23,000)

Q6: Isaiah Scott vs. Bronson Reed – 723,000 viewers (down 43,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (down 50,000)

Q7: Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest brawl – 672,000 viewers (down 51,000), 275,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q8: Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim – 747,000 viewers (up 75,000), 302,000 in 18-49 (up 33,000)

The overrun of NXT gained 215,000 viewers, up to 422,000 in 18-49. It was likely AEW fans as the median age immediately dropped two years. It improved NXT’s total numbers from 735,500 to 750,000. NXt gained 5,000 teenagers, no women 18-34, 18,000 women 35-49, 48,000 men 18-34, 48,000 men 35-49, and 89,000 over 50.

AEW had its largest gain with teenagers during the Young Bucks/PnP brawl, up 62%. It went up another 1,000 for the main event. NXT’s teenage viewer increase came with the Balor/Matt Riddle segment, up 76%. Teenagers dropped during the Allin/Spears/Avalon match for AEW and during the Dunne/Priest/Dain segment for NXT.

AEW was steady in 18-34, while NXT went from 104,000 to 121,000 after Strong vs. Lee, then to 86,000 for Scott vs. Reed. Shirai vs. Yim went 87,000 to 122,000 before AEW ended and up to 167,000 after it ended. AEW grew the most in 35-49 during the MJF/Jericho/Cody segment and the main event. NXT’s best increase in that demo was the Balor segment. With women 18-34, the biggest increase was also the Jericho/MJF/Cody segment. For NXT, Balor’s segment dropped quite a bit while Lee/Strong and the subsequent brawl had an increase. There was also a big drop for Reed vs. Scott and a 50% increase for Shirai vs. Yim against AEW, but no increase after. In women 35-49, numbers were steady for AEW, while NXT had a large gain for Rush vs. Garza but down during Shirai vs. Yim.

Men 18-34 had a large increase for Jericho/MJF/Cody segment, and peaked for Page vs. PAC, but still remained strong during the second hour. NXT gained for Li vs. Aliyah, Lee vs. Strong and then dropped for Scott vs. Reed. Yim vs. Shirai also gained, but NXT ended up losing in that demo 157,000 to 68,000 head-to-head. Men 35-49 had its largest numbers during the Moxley segment, Jericho/MJF/Cody and the tag title match. NXT’s was the Balor segment.

Over 50, the Moxley segment and Jericho/MJF/Cody did well, but the main event lost 412,000 to 317,000 head-to-head. NXT peaked for the Li vs. Aliyah match in that demo at 414,000, dropped during the Balor promo/Lee vs. Strong, and then grew for Yim vs. Shirai and gained another 89,000 after AEW was over.