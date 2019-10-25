Detailed Ratings Breakdown For AEW vs. NXT Week 4

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed breakdown of the ratings for week four of the head-to-head between AEW and NXT, both of which were hurt against the World Series and the start of the NBA season.

AEW dropped 5% to 969,000 viewers (1.55 viewers per home) with an 0.7 rating (down 18%, but viewers per home went up). The drop was with viewers over fifty and the those over 35. It was especially hurt in the Houston and Dallas markets. Houston had a team in the series, and they dropped from an 0.5 to an 0.2 (and from an 0.5 to an 0.0 in the second hour) Washington, DC, however, stayed the same with an 0.5. Dallas dropped down to an 0.2 from an 0.6, then 0.1 in the second hour, as the Mavericks played in the season opener. The other demos went up and if not for the heavy sports competition, it’s likely their overall rating would be up.

NXT, meanwhile, had 698,000 viewers (1.31 viewers per home) with an 0.76 rating. It was down 1.8% in viewers from last week but up 3% in homes, a drop in viewers per home. If not for the sports, it too would have increased. The World Series had 11,925,000 viewers while the NBA had 1,698,000 viewers, an usually low number but it was against the Series.

AEW was second in its time slot in 18-49 behind the NBA and third overall in the demo. It was also second in male 18-49, behind the NBA. It also increased with women but lost men overall. It had an 0.23 in 12-17 (up 15.0 percent), 0.39 in 18-34 (up 34.5%), 0.51 in 35-49 (down 13.6%) and 0.25 in 50+ (down 24.2%). In the 18-49 demo, women were up 22.5% and men were down 4.6%. The audience was 68.9% male in 18-49 and 67.6% male in 12-17.

The show began with 1,001,000 viewers for Private Party vs. Lucha Bros, then SCU vs. Dark Order gained 38,000 viewers. Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela lost 131,000 viewers, but it also had two commercial breaks. The Jericho/Cody segment and the start of the Young Bucks/Best Friends match gained 83,000 viewers. The end of that match and the start of Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter lost 82,000 viewers. The end of Baker vs. Hayter lost another 7,000 viewers. Jon Moxley vs. PAC gained 34,000 viewers.

NXT, meanwhile, started with 800,000 viewers for Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, but it lost 24,000 by the time it was over. Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes lost another 27,000 viewers, but it had two commercial breaks. Breezango & Isaiah Scott vs. Forgotten Sons lost 124,000 viewers (two breaks), Jack Gallagher vs. Angel Garza gained 20,000 viewers, Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai vs. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir gained 33,000 viewers. Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Roderick Strong lost 43,000 viewers. The main event head-to-head between AEW and NXT was 936,000 to 635,000. With the overrun, NXT gained another 126,000 viewers.

NXT also did well with women. It had a 0.09 in 12-17 (down 35.7%), 0.13 in 18-34 (down 7.1%), 0.29 in 35-49 (up 11.5%) and 0.33 in 50+ (down 5.7%). AEW more than doubled NXT in teenagers, tripled them in 18-34, beat them by 76% in 35-49. NXT beat AEW by 32% with over 50. NXT also had 54.8% men in 18-49 and 40.8% men in 12-17. AEW’s median viewer age was 39.9 years old, much younger than last week (five years). NXT’s was 52.2 years, down two.

In teenagers, AEW had a huge jump during SCU vs. Dark Order, possibly because of the introduction of the Inner Circle. It dropped after that but came back up for Young Bucks vs. Best Friends and dropped again for Baker vs. Hayter. SCU vs. Dark Order peaked, then the show dropped and came back for PAC vs. Moxley in 18-34. In 18-49, SCU vs. Dark Order was the peak and it came back for Jericho/Cody and the Bucks match. SCU vs. Dark Order also doubled teenage girls, which grew for Baker vs. Hayter and Pac vs. Moxley. 35-49 women were strong for SCU vs. Dark Order and Jericho/Cody, as well as the Bucks but not Baker/Hayter or PAC/Moxley. Male teens were strong for the Bucks match, males were strong 18-34 for SCU/Dark Order and came back for Moxley/PAC, but dropped off during Baker/Hayter. Males 35-49 were strong for Baker/Hayter (242,000) and Jericho/Cody (232,000). Over 50 was strong for SCU/Dark Order, Jericho/Cody and the start of the Bucks match.

With NXT, teenage girls stuck around for the women’s matches but left after the second one, with the number halved for the main event. Women 18-34 dropped through the whole show except during the women’s tag match, same as women 35-49. Teenage boys were up for Riddle/Grimes and down for Gallagher/Garza. Men 18-34 were up for Riddle/Grimes, but dropped until the women’s tag match. Men 35-49 peaked with Riddle vs. Grimes.

In the same time slots last year, USA Network had 755,000 viewers (NXT is down) and TNT had 486,000 viewers (AEW is almost double that).