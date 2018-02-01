More Detailed Set of Spoilers From NXT Tapings

– A second set of spoilers have made their way online from Thursday’s WWE NXT tapings. You can see them below per PWInsider:

Dark Match:

Street Profits def. Fabian Aichner & Raul Mendoza (Dawkins pinned Mendoza)

February 6th:

Undisputed Era came out but before they could do anything, Sanity stormed the ring and attack. Big brawl and pull apart. Regal came out and said this all ends tonight. He then announced a 6-man tornado tag main event.

Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabatelli & Riddick Moss when Knight pinned Tino. After the match, Tino needed help getting up and reached up to Moss. Moss shook his head and left.

Johnny Gargano came out talked about Takeover. He said he didn’t win the title but he won respect. Then he turned his attention to Ciampa. Gargano said he’s coming for him.

WWE NXT champion Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega then interrupted to make fun of him. Vega was getting in his face. Crowd chanting for Candice and they get her. Candice runs in and shoves Vega to the outside. Almas and Vega escape to the stage. Vega says she wants Johnny home forever. Johnny accepts a title rematch. If he loses, he must leave NXT. Candice seems worried.

Bianca Belair def. Unknown in a squash match. No intro for the local.

Sanity def. Undisputed Era in a crazy brawl that went all over the arena. Tables. Canes. Chairs. People getting thrown off the stage. Killian pinned Fish after landing what appeared to be a One Winged Angel, which had many in the crowd shocked.

February 14th:

TM61 def. a local team (no intros) in a quick match.

Pete Dunne def. Roderick Strong to retain the UK Championship in a very good, long match. Crowd was about 60/40 behind Dunne.

Aleister Black came out. He said there’s a devil in his head and he must possess the NXT Championship to satisfy that devil. Killian Dain came out and said Black would have to go through him first.

Shayna Baszler def. Ember Moon by DQ. Baszler was destroying Moon’s arm by using a guardrail until Kairi made the save. Ember retains.

February 21st:

Velveteen Dream def. No Way Jose.

Dream grabbed a mic and said he should’ve won all the year end awards. Crowd was very much behind him the whole time.

Nikki Cross def. Vanessa Borne.

Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. a local team (no intros). Crowd was pretty upset that it wasn’t War Machine coming out to squash the locals. After the match, Forgotten Sons announced they will enter the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Andrade Almas def. Johnny Gargano to retain. After a ref bump, Ciampa came in and hit Johnny with a crutch again. Johnny must now leave NXT.